USA batter Aaron Jones provisionally suspended for fixing in Barbados-based T10 league

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday provisionally suspended USA batter Aaron Jones for alleged fixing during the BIM10 league in Barbados back in 2023-2024.

Jones, who was part of the USA squad which made the super eight stage on its T20 World Cup debut in 2024, has also been charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach to concerned authorities and not helping in the investigation of the alleged offence.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged United States of America (USA) player Aaron Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

“The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two other charges relating to International Matches (falling under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).