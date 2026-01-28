USA batter Aaron Jones provisionally suspended for fixing in Barbados-based T10 league

Jones, who was part of the USA squad which made the super eight stage on its T20 World Cup debut in 2024, has also been charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach to concerned authorities and not helping in the investigation of the alleged offence

ICCAaron Jones in action. (FILE photo)

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday provisionally suspended USA batter Aaron Jones for alleged fixing during the BIM10 league in Barbados back in 2023-2024.

Jones, who was part of the USA squad which made the super eight stage on its T20 World Cup debut in 2024, has also been charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach to concerned authorities and not helping in the investigation of the alleged offence.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged United States of America (USA) player Aaron Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

“The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two other charges relating to International Matches (falling under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).

“Mr. Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026 to respond to the charges,” said the ICC in a statement.

Breach under the CWI Code relates to “fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

The second charge is for “failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.” The third offence is about “failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.” The other two charges are also related to obstructing the investigation of ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU).

“These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course,” the statement added.

The 31-year-old New York-born cricketer has represented USA in 52 ODIs and 48 T20s. He last played for the country in April last year.

