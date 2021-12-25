US vs Ireland: 1st ODI cricket game called off due to virus

scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
By: AP | Fort Lauderdale |
December 25, 2021 10:08:18 am
USA vs IrelandIreland captain Andy Balbirnie (left) with USA skipper Monank Patel. (USA Cricket/Twitter)

USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled due a positive Covid-19 case among the umpiring team.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so,” the US statement said Friday.

It said one umpire tested positive for Covid-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Ft. Lauderdale.

The teams split a two-match T20 series, with the US upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second.

