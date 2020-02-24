US President Donald Trump mentions Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli at Motera

U.S. President Donald Trump in his speech spoke about Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (File Photo/AP) U.S. President Donald Trump in his speech spoke about Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (File Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump gave a special shout out to former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli at the “Namaste Trump” rally at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

More than 100,000 people were packed into the world’s largest cricket stadium, giving Trump the biggest rally crowd of his political career.

Trump began his speech by declaring that he traveled 8,000 miles to deliver the message that “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”

He called Modi a “tremendously successful leader” who has transformed the country.

At the stadium, Bollywood songs with a nationalistic pitch played as a cheerful crowd, many of them students, wearing Trump and Modi masks, awaited the leaders.

Videos showing rich colors of the Indian culture and heritage projected on giant screens.

Indians wear masks of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cheer as they attend the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In his speech, Trump spoke about the legendary India cricketers: “This is the country which has given greatest cricket players Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli.”

Nearly everyone in the newly constructed stadium in Ahmedabad in western India sported a white cap with the name of the event, “Namaste, Trump” or “Welcome, Trump,” and roared for the introductions of both Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

