Urvil Patel slams joint-fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls during CSK vs LSG

Patel equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal's record by reaching the fifty-run mark in the 13th delivery. 

By: Sports Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 10, 2026 06:31 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel in action against Lucknow Super Giants. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel in action against Lucknow Super Giants. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)
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Chennai Super Kings’ destructive batter Urvil Patel played a great hand to score the joint-fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history in just 13 deliveries during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Patel equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record by reaching the fifty-run mark in the 13th delivery.

Fastest fifties in IPL 

Player Balls Match Venue Date
Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023
Urvil Patel 13 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 10 May 2026
KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018
PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022
YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014
SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017
Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27 April 2024
SK Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 30 May 2014
Ishan Kishan 16 Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 8 October 2021

More to follow

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