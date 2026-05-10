Urvil Patel slams joint-fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls during CSK vs LSG

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Chennai Super Kings’ destructive batter Urvil Patel played a great hand to score the joint-fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history in just 13 deliveries during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Patel equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record by reaching the fifty-run mark in the 13th delivery.
Fastest fifties in IPL
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|11 May 2023
|Urvil Patel
|13
|Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|10 May 2026
|KL Rahul
|14
|Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals
|Mohali
|08 April 2018
|PJ Cummins
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
|Pune
|06 April 2022
|YK Pathan
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|24 May 2014
|SP Narine
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|07 May 2017
|Nicholas Pooran
|15
|Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|10 April 2023
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|20 April 2024
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|27 April 2024
|SK Raina
|16
|Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab
|Mumbai
|30 May 2014
|Ishan Kishan
|16
|Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Abu Dhabi
|8 October 2021
More to follow
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.