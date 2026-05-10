Urvil Patel slams joint-fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls during CSK vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel in action against Lucknow Super Giants. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)

Chennai Super Kings’ destructive batter Urvil Patel played a great hand to score the joint-fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history in just 13 deliveries during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Patel equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record by reaching the fifty-run mark in the 13th delivery.

Fastest fifties in IPL