‘This is for you papa’: CSK’s Urvil Patel dedicates record-equalling IPL fifty against LSG to father

Urvil Patel produced one of the standout moments of IPL 2026 on Sunday, pulling out a handwritten note saying “This is for you papa” after a breathtaking assault on the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in Chennai.

The emotional celebration came moments after the Chennai Super Kings batter smashed his way to a 13-ball fifty, equalling the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history.

Patel brought Chepauk to its feet with a stunning display of power-hitting, dismantling the LSG attack from the outset. The right-hander’s most brutal over came against leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, whom he hammered for five consecutive sixes to send the crowd into a frenzy.