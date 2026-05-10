‘This is for you papa’: CSK’s Urvil Patel dedicates record-equalling IPL fifty against LSG to father

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Urvil Patel produced one of the standout moments of IPL 2026 on Sunday, pulling out a handwritten note saying “This is for you papa” after a breathtaking assault on the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in Chennai.
The emotional celebration came moments after the Chennai Super Kings batter smashed his way to a 13-ball fifty, equalling the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history.
Patel brought Chepauk to its feet with a stunning display of power-hitting, dismantling the LSG attack from the outset. The right-hander’s most brutal over came against leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, whom he hammered for five consecutive sixes to send the crowd into a frenzy.
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The assault helped Patel race to his half-century in just 13 deliveries, matching the record set by Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2023.
“This is for you Papa” written on Urvil Patel celebration note. This is why IPL is special. pic.twitter.com/YG5mxAcrDU
— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 10, 2026
Soon after reaching the landmark, Patel dipped into his pocket and held up a small piece of paper with the message: “This is for you papa”. The touching tribute quickly went viral on social media and added an emotional layer to an already unforgettable innings.
Patel showed no signs of slowing down after the milestone, continuing to attack the bowlers with fearless intent. He was handed a reprieve a few overs later when Rathi dropped a catch, but Lucknow eventually found a way back into the contest.
Shahbaz Ahmed finally ended Patel’s innings for a stunning 65 off just 22 balls, with Avesh Khan taking the catch near the boundary.
By the time Patel walked back, Chennai Super Kings were cruising at 127/2 and needed only 77 more runs in a little over 10 overs, with the batsman having all but broken the back of the chase.
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