Who is Urvil Patel’s sprinting father Mukesh, who ensured he has eaten at least three bags of chana through his life?

Urvil Patel of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the fifty run during Match 53. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav / CREIMAS for IPL)

When Urvil Patel hoisted a chit dedicating his fastest 50 in 13 balls in IPL to his father, UT wasn’t the first time he was showing his gratitude.

Urvil grew up in Mehsana, a not so popular cricket hub as far as unearthing international talent went. However Mukesh Patel had nursed hopes of playing cricket himself, after being a University level sprinter.

Like many dreams die, his stayed stagnant too, but he went about developing his son to maje him into a T20 cricketer. It was an intensely dusciplined athletic discipline that Mukesh drilled into his son, after taking up a job as a physical training teacher at a high school. His mother Geeta was a teacher too, while sister Tejaswi studied medicine.