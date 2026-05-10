Who is Urvil Patel’s sprinting father Mukesh, who ensured he has eaten at least three bags of chana through his life?

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When Urvil Patel hoisted a chit dedicating his fastest 50 in 13 balls in IPL to his father, UT wasn’t the first time he was showing his gratitude.
Urvil grew up in Mehsana, a not so popular cricket hub as far as unearthing international talent went. However Mukesh Patel had nursed hopes of playing cricket himself, after being a University level sprinter.
Like many dreams die, his stayed stagnant too, but he went about developing his son to maje him into a T20 cricketer. It was an intensely dusciplined athletic discipline that Mukesh drilled into his son, after taking up a job as a physical training teacher at a high school. His mother Geeta was a teacher too, while sister Tejaswi studied medicine.
Back in 2024, playing for Gujarat, Urvil had posted his first Thankyou Dad message, after completing his first class century.
“No shortcuts, just straight up hustle: Respect the game, and it gives back
My first Fitst Class century is extra special marking a historic season as I became only the 2nd player to score centuries In all three formats
This one’s also for you dad”
He would post on his Instagram, after a similarly recordbreaking season. Sample this- second fastest century in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy vs Arunachal Pradesh in only 41 balls – falling one short of Yusuf Pathan’s record. Then against another minnow, he scored fastest T20 century by an Indian player on November 27, 2024 in only 28 balls against Tripura in Indore. It helped him go past the fastest T20 century by an Indian, held by Rishabh Pant (32 balls). Chasing a target of 156, Patel’s onslaught was so total that Gujarat reached the total in just 10.2 overs. His final score of 113* off 35 balls included 12 sixes and 7 fours, resulting in a strike rate of 322.86, as per his old GT profile.
However after the IPL record, he showed his gratitude on the biggest stage, the note reading,
“This is for you PAPA”. Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu” (Today your dream has come true; I have proved I’m a great cricketer).
Signed for his base price of Rs 30 lakh by CSK, he hit the ground running with 11-ball 31 on May 7. On Sunday, he flew, and out came the acknowledgment to his father.
The Daily Mirror Sri Lanka had spoken to his father in 2024, and Mukesh had said, “When Urvil was not selected in the IPL Auction, we were all very nervous and so much disappointed that we didn’t eat for two days.
Urvil was also in the habit of eating Chana, to increase his speed. Mukesh had told Daily Mirror Sri Lanka, “He must have eaten more than three big bags of chana till now. It is said that chana is the food of horses. My son can also run like a horse on the field. At 55, I too can run faster and compete with anyone.”
The newspaper also noted that Urvil liked to fed birds and even ants grains.
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