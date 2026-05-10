Urvil Patel’s onslaught piles more misery on Lucknow Super Giants, keeps Chennai Super Kings hopes alive

SYNOPSIS: Urvil Patel’s whirlwind knock overshadows Josh Inglis’ as Chennai Super Kings chase down 200-plus total for the first time since 2018 final

Venkata Krishna B

Chennai, May 10

Lucknow and Chennai innings mirrored each other. Take away Josh Inglis’ 85 off 33 balls, and their middle order crumbled again. The story would repeat in the chase as after Urvil Patel’s 65 off 23, Chennai lost their way spectacularly before Shivam Dube’s two sixes in the final over took them home to keep them in the race for the playoffs.

The Lucknow Super Giants innings was all about Inglis, the Australian batsman, born and raised in Leeds before he moved to Perth. There was help from Shahbaz Ahmed in the end, whose 43 off 25 (3×4, 3×6) carried them past the 200-run mark which looked unlikely at one stage. But until Inglis was in the middle, Lucknow looked on their way to a 230-plus total as his carnage had left Chepauk stunned.

The diminutive Aussie is known for his explosive starts. Short and stocky, and growing up playing cricket in Perth, he has developed Australian qualities. Inglis is strong square of the wicket, with the pull shot being his favourite. It is a shot he picked up after repeatedly watching Ricky Ponting nail it. There are traces of the great’s influence when Inglis brings it out. It isn’t just the pull, there is a whiplash in his batting. But more than the pull shot, what did the most damage to CSK in the Powerplay were the reverse-ramps, which got Inglis two sixes and a boundary.

Josh Inglis in action during CSK vs LSG. (CREIMAS FOR IPL) Josh Inglis in action during CSK vs LSG. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)

By the time the Powerplay was done, Inglis had 77 off 25 deliveries with nine boundaries and half a dozen sixes. Lucknow, with enough firepower left in the tank, had their eyes on a tall total.

But there have been question marks over the ability of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram to strike big this season. The arrival of Noor Ahmad had already pulled back the scoring rate, but for Chennai to stop Lucknow from running away with the game, they needed wickets. And delivering those crucial blows was Jamie Overton.

In his first three overs, the England pacer removed Inglis, Pant and Akshat Raghuvanshi with Dewald Brevis’ direct hit from the deep catching Markram short of the crease. That collapse meant Lucknow had lost six wickets inside 15 overs before Shahbaz rescued them.

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Urvil storm

They may have regained the intent in their batting and scores of 200 may have been touched consistently. But since the 2018 final, CSK haven’t chased down a target of 200 or more. They needed to tick that box to stay in contention.

But to overhaul the total of 203, they needed a collective show. This has been a batting line-up heavily dependent on Sanju Samson. On Sunday, he perished after making 28 off 14, but there was a lot left to be done in the Powerplay.

That’s when Urvil walked in and decided to own the stage. Until Ayush Mhatre was injured, he had been warming the bench. “He has been itching to get an opportunity,” coach Stephen Fleming had said.

But in his three outings prior to Sunday, Urvil has seldom looked the part. The intent was there, but not the all-round game to back it up; more of a hit-or-miss option at No 3.

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CSK batter Urvil Patel in action. (CREIMAS FOR CSK batter Urvil Patel in action. (CREIMAS FOR IPL

Against Lucknow, he barely missed. He started with a single before the carnage unfolded against Avesh Khan. A length ball disappeared over mid-wicket. It is Urvil’s favourite pocket. The second was slower, but again in the same arc and six. Then another slower ball, this one going the distance in the same region.

Then came Digvesh Rathi. His first two to Urvil landed on the leg-stump line and disappeared over mid-wicket. The third went for a boundary over cover with Urvil’s disappointed reaction – conveying that he was chasing six sixes in a row.

Off the next delivery, normal service was restored as Chennai plundered 50 runs in two overs. A joint-fastest fifty in the IPL (off 13 balls) followed and by the time he was finished, Urvil had 65 off 23 (2×4, 8×6).

Like Lucknow’s, Chennai’s innings lost its way in the middle. From 126/2 in 9.2 overs, they lost three wickets to enter the final over needing 10 to win. They got home, but could have finished it much earlier.

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Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 203/8 in 20 overs (Inglis 85, Shahbaz Ahmed 43 not out; Overton 3/36) lost to Chennai Super Kings 208/5 (Urvil 65, Gaikwad 42; Shahbaz 2/30) by five wickets.