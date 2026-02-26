Updated T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: South Africa keep unbeaten record intact after WI win

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Super 8: South Africa remain the only unbeaten team in the T20 World Cup 2026 after their commanding nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in the Super 8 stage on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The result makes India’s path to the semi-finals easier to understand: they will need to beat both Zimbabwe today and the West Indies on Sunday.

The victory means that South Africa are on top of the standings in Group 1 after winning both their games, including the clash against India. Their final game will be against Zimbabwe. West Indies, meanwhile, are second before the start of the India vs Zimbabwe game in Chennai after the loss in Ahmedabad. Their final game will be against the Men in Blue in what could become a straight quarter-final if India win today.