Updated T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: South Africa keep unbeaten record intact after WI win

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Super 8: South Africa remain the only unbeaten team in the T20 World Cup 2026 after their commanding nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in the Super 8 stage on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The result makes India’s path to the semi-finals easier to understand: they will need to beat both Zimbabwe today and the West Indies on Sunday.
AS IT HAPPENED | SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 HIGHLIGHTS
The victory means that South Africa are on top of the standings in Group 1 after winning both their games, including the clash against India. Their final game will be against Zimbabwe. West Indies, meanwhile, are second before the start of the India vs Zimbabwe game in Chennai after the loss in Ahmedabad. Their final game will be against the Men in Blue in what could become a straight quarter-final if India win today.
ALSO READ | Why South Africa are still not in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals despite beating India & West Indies
Earlier in the tournament, the high-flying Indian team had suffered their first loss of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium at the hands of South Africa. Meanwhile, the West Indies had thumped Zimbabwe in their Super 8 opener.
The Narendra Modi Stadium has become an impenetrable stronghold for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup: five of South Africa’s six games at the tournament have come at this Ahmedabad venue. And South Africa have won all of them, including the game against co-hosts India and now West Indies, ending both teams’ unbeaten runs in the process.
|POS
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|T
|Points
|NRR
|1
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.890
|4
|2
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.791
|2
|3
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.800
|0
|4
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-5.350
|0
(Table updated after South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 match)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.