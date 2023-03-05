scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to match on TV and online

UPW Women vs GG Women Live Streaming Today Match: Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz will start their WPL campaign against Bet Mooney's Gujarat Giants.

WPL 2023 UPW vs GG Live Telecast Today:WPL 2023 UPW vs GG Live Telecast Today: Gujarat Giants bowler Gardner celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians player Nat Hayley Mathews during the first match of Women's Premiere League, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)
WPL 2023 Live Streaming, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: After being outplayed in the opening match against Mumbai Indians, Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants will be looking to bounce back when they take on Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Mooney was retired hurt in the first match and there is still no update on her injury which prevented her from coming out to bat again.

In the other hand, UP Warriorz are led by destructive opening batter Alyssa Healy, who will have a reliable Indian in the form of Deepti Sharma as her deputy in the first season of the WPL. The Warriorz have a strong set of players like Tahlia McGrath, who was the third-highest run-scorer in the India vs Australia series last year, as well as England’s Sophie Ecclestone. With the inclusion of U-19 World Cup’s top scorer Shweta Sehrawat, they strengthened their squad to the core

Livestreaming detalis

When is UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?

The UP Warriorz vs vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 5.

Where is UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match happening?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Which channel will telecast UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

What time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will begin?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will start at 7:30 pm IST, on March 5. The toss is at 7:00 pm.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Squads

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalam Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 11:06 IST
Latest Comment
