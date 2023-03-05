UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: UP will square-off against Gujarat in Navi Mumbai

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live: UP will take on Gujarat on Sunday.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live, Women’s Premier League: After getting thrashed by Mumbai Indians by 143-run in the tournament opener, Gujarat Giants will be eager to get their campaign back on track against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see whether Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney will take the field after she walked off due to injury and it prevented her from coming out to bat again. If fit, she will be up against her opening partner Alyssa Healy.

UP Warriorz led by Healy is looking like one of the most formidable team in the tournament. The Warriorz have a strong set of players like Tahlia McGrath, who was the third-highest run-scorer in India vs Australia series last year, as well as England’s Sophie Ecclestone. With the inclusion of U-19 World Cup’s top scorer Shweta Sehrawat, they strengthened their squad to the core.

Scroll down to catch all the live action between UP Warrioz vs Gujarat Giants from Navi Mumbai.