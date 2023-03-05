UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: UP will square-off against Gujarat in Navi Mumbai

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live, Women’s Premier League: After getting thrashed by Mumbai Indians by 143-run in the tournament opener, Gujarat Giants will be eager to get their campaign back on track against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.
It will be interesting to see whether Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney will take the field after she walked off due to injury and it prevented her from coming out to bat again. If fit, she will be up against her opening partner Alyssa Healy.
UP Warriorz led by Healy is looking like one of the most formidable team in the tournament. The Warriorz have a strong set of players like Tahlia McGrath, who was the third-highest run-scorer in India vs Australia series last year, as well as England’s Sophie Ecclestone. With the inclusion of U-19 World Cup’s top scorer Shweta Sehrawat, they strengthened their squad to the core.
Scroll down to catch all the live action between UP Warrioz vs Gujarat Giants from Navi Mumbai.
Former India captain Anjum Chopra is a bit disappointed that most franchises have opted for foreign players in leadership roles in the inaugural WPL, saying capable Indian players should have been handed the responsibility. "I didn't like that most of the teams have opted for foreign players as captains because it's an Indian league and will be played in Indian conditions, so Indian players should have been captains if they have capabilities," she said. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore opted for Indian captains in Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, while the other teams went with Australian players -- Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) in leadership roles.
One of their greatest strengths can turn out to be one of the greatest weaknesses of the Giants: they lack a core of quality experienced Indian players. Just like in the IPL, the playing XI will have to be made of seven home-grown players in addition to four overseas ones. The Giants are sorted in the overseas department but except Deol and Rana, they have relatively fresh faces in the fray. Sure, some of these players may have a breakout tournament. But right now, it looks like the team might struggle to balance the quality of the foreign players with the Indian ones.
When it comes to overseas players, the Giants have a squad that will be the envy of all the other franchises with Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), and Sophia Dunkley (England) all on their books. Along with these international stalwarts, the team also boasts the likes of Indian players like Sneh Rana as well as Harleen Deol. On paper, the team looks to be all-rounder-heavy with Gardner, Deol and Dunkley all capable players with the bat as well as the ball which might prove to be the difference in crunch matches.
Striking the right balance in the playing XI would be the biggest challenge for the Warriorz because the squad have so many experienced players. In a bid to put out the best XI, many youngsters like Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, and Simran Shaikh might have to warm the bench.
The UP Warriorz have had a young trio of top players from India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad. Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, and S Yashasri could be a surprise package as Shweta and Parshavi were among the top performers for India. They played a key role in the team’s historic victory. They will have an opportunity to do well in the first season and make their way to the senior Indian side. Warriorz will also be looking at Kiran Prabhu Navgire, who came into the spotlight after becoming the first Indian to hit a 150-plus score in a T20 match during her record-breaking 76-ball 162 for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh.
The team will be led by one of the most experienced campaigners in women’s cricket: destructive opening batter Alyssa Healy, who will have a reliable Indian in the form of Deepti Sharma as her deputy in the first season of the WPL.
The inaugural season of the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) is here and it seems UP Warriorz are one of the most promising sides whose owners forked out Rs 757 crore ($92.85 million approx) to get the rights of the team. The team was bought for the lowest amount among the five franchises but the decisions they made on the auction table in January 2023 have made this team the top contender for the title. The team will play their first match on Sunday against Gujarat Giants.
Giants released an official statement and said that they could not ‘obtain a medical clearance for Dottin before the defined deadline’ while adding that the franchise looks forward to having her as part of the team in the upcoming seasons.
UP Warriorz will begin their WPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. UP will try to start the campaign with a victory in the WPL 2023. Gujarat Giants would like to come back stronger after a poor outing in the last game. Who will come up trumps tonight? Stay tuned for live updates