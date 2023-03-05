WPL team analysis: UP Warriorz have built strong side, but lack of finishers could be their undoing

UP Warriorz SWOT Analysis for WPL 2023: UP Warriorz SWOT Analysis for WPL 2023: The inaugural season of the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) is here and it seems UP Warriorz are one of the most promising sides whose owners forked out Rs 757 crore ($92.85 million approx) to get the rights of the team. The team was bought for the lowest amount among the five franchises but the decisions they made on the auction table in January 2023 have made this team the top contender for the title. The team will play their first match on Sunday against Gujarat Giants.

Strength

The team will be led by one of the most experienced campaigners in women’s cricket: destructive opening batter Alyssa Healy, who will have a reliable Indian in the form of Deepti Sharma as her deputy in the first season of the WPL. The Warriorz have a strong set of players like Tahlia McGrath, who was the third-highest run-scorer in the India vs Australia series last year, as well as England’s Sophie Ecclestone. With the inclusion of U-19 World Cup’s top scorer Shweta Sehrawat, they strengthened their squad to the core. The experienced players in the side will have the responsibility to take the team to success.

The team’s prospects will be high with a solid base of support staff that includes England national coach Jon Lewis as their head coach, former India captain and Bangladesh coach Anju Jain as an assistant coach, Ashley Noffke as the bowling coach and Australian cricket great Lisa Sthalekar as team’s mentor.

Weakness

The major concern for the UP Warriorz would be the lack of finishers in the side. The Uttar Pradesh-based team has a strong top and middle order, but their lower-middle order lacks depth. Healy’s side has Deepti for the role but she still bats in the middle order. The team will have to figure out a couple of players to anchor the innings in case of a batting collapse. It will also be a headache for the management to select the best eleven as they have to pick just four overseas players. But they have plenty of options, and all are capable of making the cut to the final eleven.

This ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup winner impressed Tahlia in training 🫶 Find out who! 👀#UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/NIGdYhLW3c — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 4, 2023

Opportunity

The UP Warriorz have had a young trio of top players from India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad. Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, and S Yashasri could be a surprise package as Shweta and Parshavi were among the top performers for India. They played a key role in the team’s historic victory. They will have an opportunity to do well in the first season and make their way to the senior Indian side. Warriorz will also be looking at Kiran Prabhu Navgire, who came into the spotlight after becoming the first Indian to hit a 150-plus score in a T20 match during her record-breaking 76-ball 162 for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh.

Threat

Striking the right balance in the playing XI would be the biggest challenge for the Warriorz because the squad have so many experienced players. In a bid to put out the best XI, many youngsters like Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, and Simran Shaikh might have to warm the bench.

UP Warriorz Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail

UP Warriorz Squad for Women’s Premier League 2023:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh