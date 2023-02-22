scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

UP Warriorz name Australia’s Alyssa Healy as captain for inaugural WPL season

Healy, who is currently part of the Australia women squad at the 2023 T20 World Cup, has featured in 139 T20Is for Australia, scoring close to 2,446 runs that include a century and 14 fifties.

Healy, India Vs AustraliaAlyssa Healy in action for Australia during a T20I. (File)
Listen to this article
UP Warriorz name Australia’s Alyssa Healy as captain for inaugural WPL season
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UP Warriorz have a captain for the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. Australia’s explosive keeper batter Alyssa Healy. The franchise owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited had early announced Jon Lewis as their head coach and Lisa Sthalekar as their mentor.

Healy, who is currently part of the Australia women squad at the 2023 T20 World Cup, has featured in 139 T20Is for Australia, scoring close to 2,446 runs that include a century and 14 fifties. Considered as one of the best wicketkeeper batters in the sport, Healy also has 110 dismissals in T20Is.

“I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai. The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going,” 32-year-old Healy said.

She further added, “We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Last December, in the absence of Meg Lanning, Healy had led the Australian side to a 4-1 win in the bilateral series in Mumbai.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Can we leave KL Rahul alone? He has not done any crime: Harbhajan Singh
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Highlights PSL 2023: Karachi win by 67 ...

The inaugural season of WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, with a total of 22 games to be played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 15:29 IST
Next Story

When Sushant Singh Rajput said ‘I have got my due with Kai Po Che’, director Abhishek Kapoor spoke about choosing ‘lesser known actors’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close