UP Warriorz name Australia’s Alyssa Healy as captain for inaugural WPL season

UP Warriorz have a captain for the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. Australia’s explosive keeper batter Alyssa Healy. The franchise owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited had early announced Jon Lewis as their head coach and Lisa Sthalekar as their mentor.

Healy, who is currently part of the Australia women squad at the 2023 T20 World Cup, has featured in 139 T20Is for Australia, scoring close to 2,446 runs that include a century and 14 fifties. Considered as one of the best wicketkeeper batters in the sport, Healy also has 110 dismissals in T20Is.

“I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai. The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going,” 32-year-old Healy said.

She further added, “We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket.”

Last December, in the absence of Meg Lanning, Healy had led the Australian side to a 4-1 win in the bilateral series in Mumbai.

The inaugural season of WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, with a total of 22 games to be played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.