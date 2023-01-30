scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
UP CM Yogi calls Suyrakumar Yadav Mr 360° in tweet

Suryakumar Yadav received Man Of the Match for his performance in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow. Surya scored 26*(31) with just a solitary boundary chasing 100 runs on a tricky wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav on the left and Yogi Adityanath on on right (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Indian cricket Suryakumar Yadav and called him Mr 360° in a tweet that he shared on Monday.

Adityanath shared a photo of him giving a bouquet to Yadav on Twitter, with the post captioned “With young and energetic SKY (Mr. 360°) at official residence, Lucknow.”

On Sunday, Yadav received the man Of the match for his performance in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow. He scored 26*(31) with just a solitary boundary chasing 100 runs on a tricky wicket.

After the game in the post-match presentation when asked about his approach to the game, he said “A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went to bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game to the end.”

Surya when asked about the mix-up with Washington Sundar said, “It was my mistake, it was definitely not a run, I didn’t see where the ball was going. It was a challenging wicket.”

In the 15th over of the innings, Sundar 10(9) sacrificed his wicket for Yadav in a mix-up during a run.

When asked about the pitch Surya said, “We didn’t think it was going to turn this way in the second innings but it’s important to adapt. We just needed one hit in that over and it was very important to calm our nerves. Before we got the winning runs, he (Hardik) came and told me ‘you are going to finish on this ball’ and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

India will go into the final T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday with the series all square at 1-1.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 19:31 IST
Do not go to bed feeling stressed and burned out; try this fitness drill to uplift your mood, pave the path for good sleep

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
