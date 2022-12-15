scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Ranji Trophy: Unstoppable Ishan Kishan slams 132; Arjun Tendulkar bags two

A day after scoring a century in his maiden first-class match to emulate his legendary father, left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar grabbed 2/77 on day three of Goa's match against Rajasthan

Jharkhand batsman Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at Jharkhand State International Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ishan Kishan continued his imperious run as he smashed a second consecutive century to script Jharkhand’s fight back against Kerala in their Ranji Trophy Group C match.

Less than a week after he blazed away to the fastest ODI double century against Bangladesh, Kishan was a picture of grit and determination in a 195-ball 132 (9×4) as he led Jharkhand’s recovery from being 114/4 to 340 all out.

Giving him support was Saurabh Tiwary who missed out on a century by just three runs after being cleaned up by Jalaj Saxena.

The duo put on 202 runs for the fifth wicket to revive Jharkhand after Basil Thampi (3/55) and Vaisakh Chandran (2/81) rocked the top-order to have them reeling at 56/3.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

For Kerala, Saxena grabbed a splendid 5/75. At close, Kerala were 60/1 with an overall lead of 195 runs as the match seems to be heading for a draw at the JSCA International Stadium here. Resuming the day on 87 for three, Jharkhand lost their skipper Virat Singh (30) with an addition of just 27 runs. But Kishan and Tiwary saw off the attack from Saxena and Thampi to bat through the first two sessions.

But Saxena triggered the collapse dismissing Tiwary and Kishan off successive overs en route to his five-wicket haul as Jharkhand folded their first innings in 105.3 overs.

Arjun bags two

A day after scoring a century in his maiden first-class match to emulate his legendary father, left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar grabbed 2/77 on day three of Goa’s match against Rajasthan. Arjun dismissed a well-set Mahipal Lomror (63) and Salman Khan (40) in his four overs. Mohit Redkar returned with 3/46 as Rajasthan ended the day at 245/6, trailing Goa by 302 runs. Goa earlier declared their first innings at 547 for 9.

Brief Scores:
At Ranchi: Kerala 475 and 60/1; 15 overs (Rohan Prem 25 batting, Shoun Roger 28 batting). Jharkhand 340; 105.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 132, Saurabh Tiwary 97; Jalaj Saxena 5/75, Basil Thampi 3/55). Kerala lead by 195 runs. Match to continue.

Advertisement

At Bengaluru: Karnataka 304 and 90 for no loss (Ravikumar Samarth 40 batting, Mayank Agarwal 47 batting). Services 261in 83.2 overs (Rajat Paliwal 124, Ravi Chauhan 56; Vidwath Kaverappa 4/64, Ronit More 3/54). Karnataka lead by 133 runs. Match to continue.

At Puducherry: Chhattisgarh 162 and 184 b Puducherry 37 and 177; 65.3 overs (Arun Karthik 55 not out, Neyan Shyam Kangayan 49; Ajay Mandal 6/56, Shubham Agarwal 2/48, Sumit Ruikar 2/51) by 132 runs. Points: Chandigarh 6, Puducherry 0.

At Porvorim: Goa 547/9 declared. Rajasthan 245/6; 71 overs (Yash Kothari 96, Mahipal Lomror 63, Salman Khan 40; Mohit Redkar 3/46, Arjun Tendulkar 2/77). Rajasthan trail by 302 runs. Match to continue.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:23:27 pm
Next Story

Man stuck between rocks for three days safely rescued in Telangana 

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
close