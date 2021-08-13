Unmukt Chand bids adieu to Indian cricket, to ‘seek opportunities around the world’

Unmukt Chand, the former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, on Friday announced his retirement from Indian cricket at the age of 28, saying he is open to “better opportunities around the world.”

“I don’t know how I should be feeling cause honestly, I am still figuring it out,” he wrote in a heartfelt post on Twitter. “The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while. Personally, there have been quite a few glorious moments in my cricketing journey in India. Winning the U-19 World cup for India is one of the biggest moments of my life. It was a special feeling to lift the cup as a captain and bring smiles to so many Indians across the world. I can never forget that feeling,” he added.

T1- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fEEJ9xOdlt — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

Chand, who led the U-19 national team in the 2012 World Cup, came into the limelight after scoring an unbeaten knock of 111 in the final of the tournament. After becoming an India A regular, he also captained the side till 2015.

The right-handed batsman’s heroics helped him make it to the 30-member squad for the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also made it to the 30-member squad for the 2014 T20 World Cup but couldn’t earn an India call-up. Despite being marked for success at the higher level, Chand never represented India at the international level.

T3- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/w84kWeCqhM — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

In the domestic arena, Chand started his career with Delhi in 2010. After being dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in 2017, he switched his base to Uttarakhand in 2019. In seven matches that season, he scored just 195 runs.

As for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chand bagged a contract in 2011 with Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils). He went on to ply his trade for other franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Overall, Chand played 67 first-class matches, scoring 3379 runs at an average of 31.57. In List A, he scored 4505 runs at an average of 41.33 in 120 outings. In T20s, he had 1565 runs at an average of 22.35 in 77 matches.