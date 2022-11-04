‘Unki job keval ye nahi ki sirf sweater pakad lena hai’: Wasim Akram says technology has spoiled umpires

A 33-run win against South Africa in another rain marred match at the T20 World Cup kept Pakistan alive in the race to the semifinals.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan were stranded at 43/4, which is when Mohammed Nawaz (28) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 35) added 52 runs for the fourth wicket. However, the partnership would come to an end in the most bizarre of circumstances.

Trying to sweep the ball off Tabraiz Shamsi, Nawaz caught a thick edge off his bat which then bounced off his pad. It is here that the first umpire deemed the southpaw leg before wicket, however during the same time Nawaz was outside his crease looking for a single but turned back by Iftikhar at the non-striker’s end and just before he tried to get back in Lungi Ngidi ensured that the stumps at the striker’s end were uprooted. A double whammy that originated off a wrong lbw call.

Speaking on the matter post match at A Sports, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said, “I think technology has spoiled umpires. The third umpire is overseeing no-balls, caught behinds, run outs, so obviously it’s human nature that the on field umpires get relaxed.”

He further added, “That’s why they are making mistakes and I think that’s why ICC have to look into it….I’m all for technology but if the humans are there in the middle, they too have a job. Unki job keval ye nahi ki sirf sweater pakad lena hai (Their job is not just to hold sweaters). Once in a while it is okay but not all the time. It has been consistent in this World Cup now.”