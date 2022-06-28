Universe Boss Trophy: Chris Gayle to skip CPL to play the tournament named after him

Star cricketer Chris Gayle will skip this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he will instead focus on the new 60-ball competition named the ‘6IXTY’.

In a statement, Gayle said: “I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6IXTY and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock a third Power Play over.”

The 6IXTY trophy will be called the Universe Boss Trophy 🏆 😉🎊🙌🏿 https://t.co/X40y0zsMxq — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 27, 2022

Gayle, who is known as the Universe Boss, is the 6IXTY’s brand ambassador and he will be acting as host for the teams. Talking about the tournament, Gayle said: “It is a great feeling to actually have a trophy named after The Universe Boss, something fantastic, and I am really and truly looking forward to it. I am sure people will ask if this is real, a trophy named for Chris Gayle. Yes, it is happening, and I am really happy about it. I am looking forward to all the innovations.”

The inaugural season will begin from August 24 to 28 at Warner Park in St Kitts & Nevis, just before the 10th season of the CPL. It features six men’s teams and three women’s teams.