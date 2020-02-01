‘Unfit’ Hardik Pandya ruled out of Test Series against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya will now continue his rehabilitation program at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Hardik Pandya will now continue his rehabilitation program at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after he failed to prove his match fitness, the BCCI said. Hardik, 26, had undergone back surgery in London in October last year. Pandya had also flunked the bowling workload monitoring test last month, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection.

“Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness,” he added. Team India will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting from February 21. The second Test will be played from February 29.

He suffered back problem at the Asia Cup last year and following which he was also ruled out of the T20Is and ODIs against Australia at home last year. The decision to push for surgery was eventually taken in late September in consultation with Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Hardik had returned to the national side for the South Africa T20Is after being rested in India’s post-World Cup assignment in the Caribbean.

