Under-19 World Cup preview: One eye on Cup, one on auction buzz

There is a pot of gold not at the end of the rainbow but right there at the start, winking at the teenagers, even as they embark on the Under-19 World Cup campaign. The razzmatazz of the IPL is just around the corner with the auction in February, scheduled to be held a few days after the final.

How do the young India cricketers, with the awareness that performances in one tournament can open the pathway to another, handle the pressure of quick fame and potential big money?

In Premium | Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

Harnoor Singh Pannu, warmed up for India’s opener against South Africa on Saturday, with an unbeaten 100 against Australia Under-19 in the practice game. Harnoor is not oblivious to the windfall an IPL auction can bring. But he has his sights trained on the junior World Cup.

“IPL auction is definitely in the back of our mind, but I am focussing on winning the World Cup for India.”

India’s brightest young stars have had one eye on the auction and another on the World Cup since the junior tournament has just preceded the auction which was first held in 2008.

Not everyone can multitask. Pannu’s roommate and fellow U-19 cricketer from Chandigarh, Raj Angad Bawa, has blanked out the auction. The all-rounder says, “Right now, my only focus is on the upcoming matches. I am not thinking about the IPL auction.”

India U19 World Cup squad. (BCCI/Twitter) India U19 World Cup squad. (BCCI/Twitter)

The middle-order batter Nishant Sindhu is more pragmatic. “If we do well in the World Cup, we’ll automatically be picked for any IPL team. But before that, we want to win this tournament.”

A typical cocktail of hopes but how does it actually play out on the ground. The clue lies in the recent past.

Sample this from Mandeep Singh, the vice-captain of the 2010 U-19 World Cup.

“I remember a coach told me ‘India U-19’ is a direct entry to the national side. You don’t need to play Ranji Trophy to represent India.”

Abhishek Sharma, the newly-appointed Punjab captain, points out how he was saved from the IPL obsession by the wise words of Rahul Dravid, who coached that 2018 team.

“I would be lying if I say there was no talk about the IPL auction in the dressing room back in 2018.” It’s when Dravid stepped in.

“Rahul Dravid sir told us IPL auctions are going to be the part of your life, but you have to make the decision, which is more important to you – playing for India at present or the IPL, that you guys will play in the future. Having this opportunity to play for India in the World Cup, that doesn’t come very often,” Sharma recalls.

He was bagged by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 55 lakh after his heroics in the 2018 World Cup.

For the current generation, which has grown up watching the IPL, distraction isn’t quite the right word. It’s been part of their cricketing ecosystem right from the start.

Growing up with the IPL

Taruwar Kohli, who scored 218 runs, including three consecutive fifties in the 2008 edition, says you can’t blame young cricketers for following the auction closely.

“IPL started in 2008, and these guys must have been 6 or 7, when they started following cricket. They have grown up watching IPL and the big names in it, and that’s why this generation of cricketers prefer white-ball cricket more,” said Taruwar Kohli, who was selected by the inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Mandeep Singh layers it further by pointing out how even international players are quitting red-ball cricket to play in different T20 leagues.

“I would not blame the youngsters for prioritising IPL over playing for India. There are so many international cricketers who are quitting red-ball cricket to play in the different leagues across the globe,”

Jaydev Unadkat, who was a member of the India U-19 squad in 2010, suggests that social media nowadays plays a big part in creating the buzz around the auction.

The cricketing world has changed beyond recognition, he says.

“For me, I never thought about the IPL auction because the feeling of getting to play for India U-19 was itself such a high that nothing else mattered. And at the same time, it was a time when U-19 players were picked in the draft instead of at the auction like today. We were playing in New Zealand then, and there was not that great a buzz like we see today. Probably because there was no social media.”

India U19 World Cup squad. (BCCI/Twitter) India U19 World Cup squad. (BCCI/Twitter)

Ultimately, it would come down to mentoring. Just as Abhishek Sharma talked about the influence of Dravid, so does the man who played with Kohli in 2008. Tanmay Srivastava was to be the captain before Kohli was reinstated just before the start of the tournament.

Srivastava, the highest scorer in that World Cup, calls for good mentoring. “Post U-19 World Cup, the most important thing is to find the right mentor, and especially if you have won the tournament. The sudden fame sometimes makes players feel that they are at the top of the world, which is certainly not a good thing.”

The wiry seamer Arshdeep Singh, who was also part of the batch of 2018, talks about the valuable inputs to be gained by sharing an IPL dressing room with some of the best players. In his case it was Mohammed Shami.

“I would have never thought that I would share the new ball with Shami. Playing and training with world-class players certainly makes you a better cricketer.”

Difficult transition

The transition from U-19 cricket to the national side is not guaranteed, even for the most talented juniors. Only a few will break out of the pack and move ahead.

Unadkat recalls how he quickly understood that it was not all roses.

“For me, the reality check happened a week after I returned from the Under-19 World Cup. I was picked for the Saurashtra Ranji Trophy team. I felt it would be an easy passage for me. I was wrong, Mumbai scored some 550 runs and I was wicketless,” recollects Jaydev Unadkat.

Harshal Patel, from the 2010 batch, did the hard yards in domestic cricket and the IPL for years before he made an India debut in T20s, versus New Zealand at Ranchi in November. The 31-year-old who has seen it all has sagely advice for those World Cuppers who take it for granted that they will be fast-tracked to the highest level. “Only a few people are talented enough to make it to that stage. If you don’t have your basics right, you can work all your life but won’t reach where you want to. You should be willing to struggle, toil, and fail over and over. When you fail, you will be rejected by everyone around; people will start doubting you. You will start doubting your own potential. So if you don’t have the capacity to deal with all these things, you can’t be in a professional sport,” Patel says.

(INPUTS DEVENDRA PANDEY)