Under-19 World Cup: Four India players, including skipper Yash Dhull, test positive for Covid-19

Updated: January 19, 2022 9:57:57 pm
Four India Under-19 players at the ongoing World Cup, including captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, were unavailable for selection for the Group B game against Ireland in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, after testing positive for Covid-19 following results of rapid antigen tests.
Siddharth Yadav and wicket-keeper batsman Aardhya Yadav are the other two players who were found to be positive in rapid antigen tests on the morning of the team’s second league game against Ireland.
The Indian Express understands that as a precautionary measure the BCCI decided to isolate these four players till the results of RT-PCR tests are received later in the evening.
“We don’t know whether it’s a false positive. So we have taken precaution and decided not to field these players until the result of the RT-PCR tests. Rapid antigen tests can sometimes not be accurate, so we wanted to do fresh testing of players,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-