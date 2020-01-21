India U19 vs Japan U19 Live Cricket Streaming, Under-19 World Cup 2020: When and where to watch

India take on Japan in their second U19 World Cup clash on Tuesday India take on Japan in their second U19 World Cup clash on Tuesday

India U19 vs japan U19, Under-19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Four-time champions India would look to inch closer towards a quarterfinal spot when they take on debutants Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday. India cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening group league encounter earlier, riding on an impressive batting performance which was topped by a disciplined bowling effort.

Japan, on the other hand, were lucky to have garnered a point after their first match against New Zealand was washed out in Potchefstroom on Saturday. India are atop Group A and a victory on Tuesday will virtually guarantee them a place in the last-eight round. (PREVIEW)

When is India U19 vs Japan U19?

India U19 vs Japan U19 will be played on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Where is India U19 vs Japan U19?

India U19 vs Japan U19 will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

What time is India U19 vs Japan U19?

India U19 vs Japan U19 will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Japan U19?

The India U19 vs Japan U19 World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India U19 vs Japan U19?

The live streaming of India U19 vs Japan U19 will be available on Hotstar.

