Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Groups, Date, Timings

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table: ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be held in South Africa this year. This will be for the 13th edition of the tournament and one that will showcase the world’s future cricket stars.

The Cup begins with the Proteas opening their campaign against Afghanistan.

India, who are the defending champions, have been grouped along with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-timers Japan in the league phase.

The city of Benoni and Kimberley are among the host cities. The games will be played as per the format used in previous editions.

The second phase will witness teams being divided into Super League and Plate tournaments.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate championship.

Groups:

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada

Here is the full schedule-

