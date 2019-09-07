Under-19 Asia Cup: Tilak Verma, Arjun Azad score hundreds as India beat Pakistan by 60 runs

Opener Arjun Azad and No 3 batsman NT Tilak Verma scored hundreds as India comfortably crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 60 runs in a U-19 Asia Cup encounter here on Saturday.

Batting first, India scored a challenging 305 for 9 in 50 overs riding on 183-run second-wicket stand between Arjun (121 off 111 balls) and Tilak (110 off 119 balls).

In reply, Pakistan were never in contention as they were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar took 3 for 36 in 10 overs.

Medium pacers Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

The right-hander, Arjun hit eleven fours and four sixes while Tilak had 10 boundaries and a six to his credit.

None of the other India batsmen could surpass the individual score of 20 as Pakistan seamers Naseem Shah (3/52) and Abbas Afridi (3/72) were taken to the task despite returning with three wickets apiece.

While batting, Pakistan captain Rohail Khan (117 off 108 balls) fought a lone battle and got some support from Haris Khan (43) during their 120-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Once Rohail was trapped leg-before by seamer Akash Singh at the start of 41st over, Pakistani challenge ended.

Brief Scores: India 305/9 in 50 overs (Arjun Azad 121, NT Tilak Verma 110, Naseem Shah 3/52, Abbas Afridi 3/72).

Pakistan 245 in 46.4 overs (Rohail Khan 117, Haris Khan 43, Atharva Ankolekar 3/36).