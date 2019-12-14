Uncertainty over Assam-Jharkhand Ranji match in Guwahati after CAB protests

It’s not just the senior Assam team which is facing the heat of CAB agitation. The BCCI has called off Assam vs Odisha under-19 match which was supposed to be played at the Narul Islam Stadium in Assam. (File) It’s not just the senior Assam team which is facing the heat of CAB agitation. The BCCI has called off Assam vs Odisha under-19 match which was supposed to be played at the Narul Islam Stadium in Assam. (File)

With protests against the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) intensifying in Assam, the BCCI is keeping a close eye on the situation in the North East which could affect the second round of Ranji Trophy.

Assam is scheduled to play Jharkhand in their second round Ranji match in Guwahati from December 17 and as per the BCCI, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has asked for another day’s time before taking a call on shifting the game to another venue.

On Thursday, the fourth day’s play between Assam and Services was called off due to security issues in Guwahati.

Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwary, whose team played Tripura in Agartala, informed that there there was an internet shutdown and the association had to take help of the police to escort players to the stadium during the game.

Jharkhand team was supposed to travel on Friday but were told to stay back.

“We were provided police security for the last game against Tripura. We are still in Agartala and we have been told by our association to travel to Kolkata on Saturday morning and wait for a day there. At the moment we don’t know whether we are playing game in Assam or some other venue,” Tiwary told The Indian Express. He added that the team didn’t face an issue back in Agartala and at the moment situation is normal.

“We don’t have much clue about what is happening in this part of the world. The internet services have only just resumed. The situation is calm near our hotel,” Tiwary said.

BCCI’s general manager of cricket operations Saba Karim explained the board has been in constant touch with ACA and the situation is being monitored.

“They have informed us to wait one more day before the board takes call on it. If they say ‘no’, we will see what necessary arrangement can be done to ensure the match is being played at some other venue,” Karim stated.

It’s not just the senior Assam team which is facing the heat of CAB agitation. The BCCI has called off Assam vs Odisha under-19 match which was supposed to be played at the Narul Islam Stadium in Assam. Karim said that the under-19 game will be rescheduled. “The match was supposed to start from today but we have decided to reschedule it,” he added.

It was on Thursday that the Services-Assam game was abandoned and the teams were advised to stay indoors. Services team was supposed to fly back home after day’s play but were asked to reschedule the flight.

Match referee Valmik Buch had stopped the fourth day’s play after receiving an email from the Assam Cricket Association that expressed security concerns, while mentioning the law-and-order situation in Guwahati.

