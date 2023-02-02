scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Uncapped Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed in England squad for Bangladesh white-ball series

Abell, who will captain the England Lions in the upcoming three-match unofficial ODI series against Sri Lanka A beginning February 15 in Colombo, will be joined by teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who has earned his first call-up to England's white-ball squad.

England skipper Jos Butler and Dawid Malan batting against South Africa. (ECB)
England have named uncapped 28-year-old batter Tom Abell in the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to commence with the first 50-over game at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 1.

Pace bowler Saqib Mahmood has also returned to the ODI squad after he was ruled out in May last for the entire season due to a stress fracture in the back.

The three-match T20 series will be England’s first since being crowned world champions following last November’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The touring party led by white-ball skipper Jos Buttler also has veteran Dawid Malan, all-rounder Moeen Ali and pace bowler Reece Topley in both the squads.

The squads:
ODIs: Jos Buttler (c), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Schedule:
ODIs: March 1 and 3 (Sher-e Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka); March 6 (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram).

T20Is: March 9 (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram) March 12 and 14 (Sher-e Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka).

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:47 IST
