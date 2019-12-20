Untested and uncapped: Indians who bagged big deals at IPL 2020 auction

Several relatively unknown names were signed up for massive deals in the IPL auction for the 2020 season on Thursday.

While IPL teams ignored several established Indian names like Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, some youngsters were picked up by the teams.

Uncapped Indians who went for big money:

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) – 4 CR

Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of IPL 2019 despite being bought for big money by KXIP before last season. (Source: IPL) Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of IPL 2019 despite being bought for big money by KXIP before last season. (Source: IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy, 28, is the most expensive Indian uncapped player to have been picked up in the IPL 2020 auction so far.

A ‘mystery spinner’ who comes with a big reputation from the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Chakravarthy had been snapped up by KXIP for 8.40 CR in 2019. However, KXIP did not get much return on investment from him. His only game came against KKR, where he conceded 35 runs in three overs.

Varun conceded 25 from his first over, the worst debut over in IPL history. He then broke his finger and was ruled out of the IPL season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 2.4 CR

At 17, Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the youngest to score a double hundred in a 50-over match. (File Photo) At 17, Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the youngest to score a double hundred in a 50-over match. (File Photo)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 17, is probably the most promising Indian batsman to have turned up since Prithvi Shaw burst into senior domestic cricket on debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in 2016.

He smashed 25 sixes in six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season. With six-hitting capability a big requirement when wanting to impress IPL scouts, Jaiswal could see many teams vying for his name this year.

Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) – 2 CR

Ravi Bishnoi, 19, is a leg spinner. Ravi Bishnoi, 19, is a leg spinner.

19-year-old Ravi Bishnoi is a leg break spinner who KXIP have roped into their squad for the 2020 season.

A young spinner who is handy with the bat lower down the order, the Rajasthan lad is part of the U-19 team led by Priyam Garg. Bishnoi bowls at a mean economy rate. He replaced Rahul Chahar in a like-for-like replacement in the Rajasthan side earlier this season.

Virat Singh (SRH) – 1.9 CR

Virat Singh of Jharkhand is known for his ability to bat aggressively. (File Photo) Virat Singh of Jharkhand is known for his ability to bat aggressively. (File Photo)

A left-handed Virat might soon be the latest Indian cricket sensation. A top order batsman from Jharkhand, 22-year-old Virat Singh hit 343 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.16 and a strike rate of 142.32 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made three half-centuries, including an unbeaten 76 off 44 balls vs eventual champions Karnataka, showing his apetite for the big stage.

Like Priyam Garg, Virat Singh might be looked upon by SRH as a long-term investment who can be a backup option.

Priyam Garg (SRH) – 1.9 CR

Priyam Garg was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. (Express File Photo) Priyam Garg was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. (Express File Photo)

One of the most promising Indian batsmen, Priyam Garg is the current Under-19 captain. He has already established himself in an Uttar Pradesh side which is hard to break into and he showed why he is rated so highly with a counterattacking 77-ball 74 in the Deodhar Trophy final last month.

Like Virat Singh, Priyam Garg might be looked upon by SRH as a long-term investment who can be a backup option.

Kartik Tyagi (RR) – 1.3 CR

The sixth Indian uncapped player to breach the 1 CR mark in the IPL auction before the 2020 season, 19-year-old fast bowler Kartik Tyagi is another from the current U-19 batch to have the spotlight on him.

Alongside Akash Singh and Yashasvi, Kartik Tyagi will be the third U-19 team member to be part of the RR side next year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd