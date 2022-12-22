‘Unbelievable’: Sunil Gavaskar baffled after Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion in IND vs BAN 2nd Test

The Indian team management’s decision to bench Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday has not gone down well with former India legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Yadav, who won the Player of the Match award in the opening Test in Chattogram, was replaced by left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat.

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul said it was a difficult decision to keep Kuldeep out but he had confidence that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will do a good job.

But Gavaskar said that it was unbelievable for India to leave out a player who won the Man of the Match award.

“Dropping a Man of the Match, is unbelievable. That’s the only word I can use and it’s a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it’s unbelievable that you left out a man of the match, who got eight out of the 20 wickets,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to Sony Sports Network.

“You have got two other spinners. So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who took eight wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like,” he added.