Unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders lead Caribbean league after first week

TKR batting was too strong for the Tridents (Source: CPL)

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Tridents by 19 runs on Sunday to finish the first week unbeaten atop the standings in the Caribbean Premier League.

Colin Munro posted a 50 from 30 balls to set the platform and Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard combined in an unbeaten 98-run stand to lift the Knight Riders to 185-3.

Bravo finished unbeaten on 54 from 36 balls and Pollard belted 41 from 17 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes, in a damaging late onslaught that netted the fourth-wicket pair 69 runs in the last four overs.

The Tridents finished 166-8, with Jason Holder unbeaten on 34 in the chase.

The Caribbean Premier League is the first of the domestic Twenty20 tournaments to resume after cricket went into a global lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. It is being held entirely in Trinidad & Tobago.

The Knight Riders won the tournament opener and are now 3-0. The St. Lucia Zouks have six competition points after three wins in four games, including Sunday’s 10-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Roston Chase scored 66 to help the Zouks reach 144-7 and Chemar Holder held his nerve in the last over of the match, taking two wickets and conceding two runs to restrict Guyana to 134-8 in reply. His first three overs had gone for 30 runs.

The Zouks were coming off a 10-run win over the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, and Guyana was coming off a 14-run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday.

After a rest day Monday, the defending champion Tridents are back in action at Queen’s Park Oval against the Patriots and Guyana returns against Jamaica.

