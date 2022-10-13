Umran Malik should have been in the T20 World Cup squad, insists Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun is unhappy with the number of spinners the team was travelling to Australia with for the T20 World Cup. Arun believes that young pace sensation Umran Malik should have been in the squad in place of one of the three spinners.

“Umran Malik is exciting, he’s got the pace. And given the right kind of fields he’s done pretty well in the IPL,” the 59-year-old said on Wednesdays with WV (Raman).

India has picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel in their squad for the T20 World Cup. Deepak Hooda is a batting all-rounder who can also chip in with a couple of overs of off-spin.

“Yes there is bounce, the grounds are big spinners have a very important role in Australia but I think three spinners are too many. Because at any given point you would be playing just one spinner in the team and you have the choice of two spinners in the side.”

Earlier today Ravi Ashwin had a good outing in the game against Western Australia in Perth. The off-spinner picked up three wickets for 32 in his four-over spell.

India will play New Zealand and Australia in warm-up games before the showpiece event. They start their actual campaign playing Pakistan at MCG in Melbourne on October 23.

However, with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s back from injury Pakistan bowling looking potent. On the other hand, India faces issues with injuries with Jaspirt Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out from the world cup right-arm quick Deepak Chahar is added into the list.

Advertisement

Shardul Thakur has been called upon for his services. He along with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will travel to Australia.