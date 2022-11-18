‘It is about how he takes things forward’: Umran Malik receives advice from Zaheer Khan

India pacer Umran Malik has been included in the limited-overs side for the New Zealand tour and former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that playing against the Kiwis will help the youngster shore up his skills and gain valuable experience.

“The variety in your pace attack is a must and you have seen teams following that kind of pattern. You need a left-arm bowler, you need someone who can swing the ball, you need someone who is an out-and-out fast bowler. If everything is in one package, then even better but if not, you would like to use the variety in your attack in the bowling lineup and use different conditions well,” Zaheer said in an interaction on Prime Video.

“Umran has been a very exciting talent and this kind of exposure is definitely going to help him, it is about how he takes things forward if he wants to grab the spot consistently,” he added.

Agreeing with Khan, Former India coach Ravi Shastri said that there is no substitute for genuine pace.

“He is one of the fastest bowlers in India and you saw what happened in the World Cup where genuine pace rattled opposition, whether it was Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Anrich Nortje. So, there is no substitute for genuine pace. Even if you are defending small totals, so this is an opportunity for Umran, hopefully, he will learn from this exposure.”

In his budding career, Malik has played just three T20Is, and bagged two wickets but conceded runs at an economy of 12.44