scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

My mother would say, ‘khel, tod’: Umran Malik on breaking glass windows growing up

Umran Malik, the 22-year-old pace sensation, opened up on his mother, his favorite dish that she cooks, and his family's 70-year-old business of selling fruits at The Indian Express Idea Exchange.

By: Sports Desk |
June 6, 2022 11:50:01 am
Umran Malik, Umran Malik ipl 2022, ipl 2022 Umran Malik, Umran Malik coach, sports news, indian expressIn this file photo, Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans, during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Thousands cheered for Umran Malik when he uprooted a stump or two in the recently concluded IPL season. But growing up, when a young Umran would break glass windows, he had one fan supporting him. His mother.

“I loved fast bowling from the beginning,” says the 22-year-old at the Indian Express Idea Exchange.

“When I was young, I would play with a plastic ball at home and would get scolded for breaking glass windows. But even then, my mother would not stop me from playing and would say, ‘khel, tod’ (Play, break).”

Malik, who picked 22 wickets in 14 games this IPL season, was all praise for his mother and her cooking skills.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>

‘It’s very delicious, come whenever you can and taste it,’ he said when asked about the kheer she cooks.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The pacer, who grabbed eyeballs by consistently clocking past 150 kmph in the premier T20 league including touching the 157 mark, is currently part of India’s squad for the five-match T20I home series against South Africa.

READ |Not followed Waqar Younis, my idols are Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvneshwar, says Umran Malik

A lot has changed for Malik in the last year since he made his first appearance for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second leg of IPL in the UAE. He got an immediate call up for being India’s net bowler at the T20 World Cup and is now set to feature for the senior team.

But he knows that wouldn’t stop his father from continuing the family business of selling fruits.

“That is our family business since the past 70 years,” he said.

“My grandfather, father, and uncle have been working on it. It is not that if I am playing for India, my father will stop working. My father always tells me that we will remain where we have risen from. I come from an average family. I feel very happy that I have made my father proud.”

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Delhi on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 06: Latest News