scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Match officials revealed for T20 World Cup 2021 final

T20 World Cup final is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 12, 2021 7:19:40 pm
umpireRichard Kettleborough will be one of the umpires. (File)

South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup 2021 final between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday. India’s Nitin Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will assume the role of the TV umpire.

“Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday,” the ICC said in a statement.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire. The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Match Officials for the final:
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nitin Menon
Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

AUS vs PAK
AUS vs PAK in pics: Matthew Wade’s sensational cameo helps Australia reach T20 WC final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 12: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven

X