Match officials revealed for T20 World Cup 2021 final

Updated: November 12, 2021 7:19:40 pm
South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup 2021 final between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday. India’s Nitin Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will assume the role of the TV umpire.
“Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday,” the ICC said in a statement.
Former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire. The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.
Match Officials for the final:
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nitin Menon
Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-