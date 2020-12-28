Umpire’s call for DRS needs to be ‘thoroughly looked into by ICC’, says Sachin Tendulkar

Marnus Labuschagne was one of two batsmen who survived LBW Reviews on Day 3 because of the umpire's call. (File/Screenshot)

The umpire’s call clause in the Decision Review System (DRS) came under scrutiny once more during Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia, with Australian batsmen surviving close calls twice in their second innings on Monday.

On-air commentator Shane Warne brought up the issue during the day’s play. Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted soon that the umpire’s call clause needs some ‘thorough’ looking into.

The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire.

The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.#AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020

There were two Australian batsmen against whom India took LBW reviews during the second session. First it was Joe Burns who got away by the skin of his teeth against a Jasprit Bumrah yorker in the 3rd over of the innings that crashed into his toes. Ball Tracking showed the ball would have clipped leg stump, but the decision remained not out because the umpire had signalled it as not out.

In the 15th over, Mohammad Siraj had a similar moment of disappointment against Marnus Labuschagne. This time, the ball would have clipped the top of the bails, but this time too, Labuschagne survived because the umpire had signalled it as not out.

Umpire’s Call/DRS Tech debate toh chalta rahega. But the umpire Bruce Oxen in this case, is not making a call since morning. He is letting the bounce of the pitch make all the decisions. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ppx64JoHfJ — Prateek Kapil (@prateekkapil) December 28, 2020

Tendulkar and Warne, two pioneers of the game usually on opposite sides, thus had to say the same thing — when Reviews are taken, the umpire’s call should be disregarded completely.

The ‘Umpires’ Call’ primarily comes into the picture if a review has been sought for LBW. In a situation where the umpire has ruled not out, even if the ball is shown to be hitting the stumps on review, the TV umpire has no powers to change the decision. The only consolation for the bowling team is that its review remains intact.