‘Try and be a little quicker please’: Umpire warns KL Rahul for late pullout in 2nd Test

India's batsman KL Rahul watches his shot goes over the boundary during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India stand-in captain KL Rahul received a warning from umpire Marais Erasmus on the first day of the second Test, after he belatedly pulled out of a Kagiso Rabada delivery.

In the 5th over of the Indian innings, South African pacer Rabada was all set to bowl the third delivery but had to stop at the last moment because Rahul had pulled out at the last second. However, he was quick to apologise for the situation. “Just try and be a little quicker please KL,” the stump mic caught umpire Erasmus as saying, to which Rahul quickly said “Sorry”.

Marais is a sweet guy #INDvSA. As is the stand-in captain pic.twitter.com/KVQNqUPt06 — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Duanne Olivier dismissed out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls to leave Virat Kohli-less India reeling at 53 for 3 at lunch.

Having given up hopes of playing for England, Olivier, who played his first Test in Proteas colour after three years, removed Pujara (3 off 33 balls) with extra bounce and then with slight seam movement had Rahane (0) caught at slips.

It left KL Rahul (19 off 84 balls) with all the fire-fighting on his captaincy debut. Hanuma Viari was giving him company (4) at the break.

Olivier gave away 27 runs in 9 overs that he bowled in two spells after being given the new ball alongside Kagiso Rabada.

Mayank Agarwal (26) looked fluent in the first hour with five boundaries before Marco Jansen pitched one in the spot from where it wasn’t on drivable length as it climbed on. The opener went for a drive only to edge that to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Rahul on his part survived strong caught behind and leg before appeals which were negated by debutant umpire Allahudien Palekar, someone who impressed on debut.