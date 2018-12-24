Umpire Tanvir Ahmed cites inexperience for no-ball controversy during Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I

Bangladesh umpire Tanvir Ahmed, who had wrongly called a delivery as a “no-ball” during the third T20I in Mirpur, admitted his mistake but defended himself by saying that he is new to international cricket. Controversy erupted after Liton Das was caught in the 4th over in Oshane Thomas’ over. But umpire Ahmed ruled it as a no-ball giving Das another life in the match. However, replays on the big screen revealed that the bowler’s foot had not overstepped. West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite called for a review but the decision could not be reversed.

Stating that he had a bad day at the office, Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “In terms of a no-ball, there is always the issue of the foot and the line being close to each other.”

“And if the bowler jumps quickly, there are occasions when it is difficult to spot it. I am new to international cricket, I made a mistake,” he added.

“If you look at my past, I don’t have a bad history. It was one mistake. Inshallah, I will come back well. Every person has good days and bad days. Yesterday I had a bad day. The match just ended yesterday. I am not focusing on anything else. I am thinking about my mistake.”

However, Ahmed has courted controversy in the past with a similarly poor decision in the second T20I when he got into an argument with Tamim Iqbal during a Dhaka Premier League game and staged a walkout.

In the previous T20I, both the umpires had given an LBW decision, despite the batsmen getting an inside edge. Windies had managed to turn both the reviews in their favour using DRS.