Umpire Donovan Koch reverses his own decision

Umpire Donovan Koch reverses his decision after initially having given the batsman out (Screenshot)

Have you ever seen an umpire realize his mistake and then change his decision without going to the Decision Review System (DRS)? Former Test players Brett Lee and Stuart Clarke, who were on commentary duty during Tuesday’s March Cup game between Western Australia and South Australia, said they saw it happening for the first time.

Umpire Donovan Koch was responsible for the rare moment during Tuesday’s match. Rookie leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou appeared to have his first List A wicket when he went up with a strong appeal for caught behind off Western Australian batsman Sam Whiteman.

The umpire raised his finger. Celebrations started within the fielding team. But before the batsman could walk off, the umpire had a change of mind and reversed his decision.

Peter Hatzoglou had his first List-A wicket for South Australia for about 10 seconds before the umpire reversed his decision. Sam Whiteman missed that by a fair way. Correct decision in the end, but can’t say I’ve seen that before. #MarshCup — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) March 2, 2021

Replays would show that the batsman had indeed missed the ball by a fair distance.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket and I don’t think I‘ve ever seen an umpire change his decision,” Stuart Clark said.

Brett Lee said he “couldn’t believe it”. “He’s fired him and said, ‘I’ve got it wrong’,” he said.

Clark then praised the umpire for correcting his mistake: “I give him complete respect for that because usually you just give them out and panic about it.”