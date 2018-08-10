Umpire Marais Erasmus brings up half century of Tests

Umpires, from left, Aleem dar, Chris Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus on the opening day of second Test at Lord’s. (Source: AP) Umpires, from left, Aleem dar, Chris Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus on the opening day of second Test at Lord’s. (Source: AP)

Marais Erasmus of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires is officiating his 50th Test as an on-field umpire in the second Test between England and India at Lord’s which got underway on Friday after the first day was wiped out completely with rain. In taking the field for a 50th Test, Erasmus has become the 17th umpire to reach the milestone with Steve Bucknor having officiated the most number of Test matches.

Erasmus, 54, from South Africa called it a “very big moment”. “This is a very big moment in my career as an umpire since I’m only the 17th person to reach this milestone in the history of Test cricket,” he is quoted as saying by the ICC. He is a two-time recipient of the David Shepherd Trophy which is handed to the ICC Umpire of the Year (in 2016 and 2017). In his playing days, an all-rounder Erasmus scored 1913 runs and picked up 131 wickets in 53 first-class matches before opting to stand behind the stumps.

“I still remember my days as a first-class cricketer representing Boland and how I took to umpiring, which on hindsight was a very good decision. The long journey, which has been enjoyed thoroughly, would not have been possible but for the support of my family. I’m very indebted to my family, especially my wife Adéle, for the support throughout my umpiring career. I’d also like to thank officials at the International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa for their backing over the years,” Erasmus added.

Erasmus had officiated his first Test match back in 2010 between Bangladesh and India at Chittagong and last year stood in his 100th first-class cricket match when England played West Indies at Lord’s.

Other umpires who have officiated 50 or more Tests:

Steve Bucknor – 128 Tests (1989-2000)

Aleem Dar – 120 Tests (2003-2018)

Rudi Koertzen – 108 Tests (1992-2010)

Daryl Harper – 95 Tests (1998-2011)

David Shepherd – 92 Tests (1985-2005)

Billy Bowden – 84 Tests (2000-2015)

Darrell Hair – 78 Tests (1992-2008)

Simon Taufel – 74 Tests (2000-2012)

S. Venkatraghavan – 73 Tests (1993-2004)

Ian Gould – 67 Tests (2008-2018)

Dickie Bird – 66 Tests (1973-1996)

Rod Tucker – 63 Tests (2010-2018)

Steve Davis – 57 Tests (1997-2015)

Kumar Dharmasena – 53 Tests (2010-2018)

Richard Kettleborough – 53 Tests (2010-2018)

Nigel Llong – 53 Tests (2008-2018)

