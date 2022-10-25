‘Umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes’: Simon Taufel puts an end to dead-ball controversy

Former Australian umpire Simon Taufel has put an end to the dead-ball controversy that erupted during the India vs Pakistan game at the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Debate sparked after Virat Kohli along with Dinesh Karthik, ran three byes as the ball trickled down towards third-man. It became the point of discussion after Pakistan players including captain Babar had a discussion with the umpire on whether the runs should be awarded to the Indian team. Eventually, on-field umpires gave the runs in India’s favour.

Sharing his views on the issue, umpire Taufel said on social media, ” After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, I’ve been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit.

“The ICC Playing condition is below. The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps – the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied.”

Chasing 160, India were reeling at 45 for 4 at the halfway mark but Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) stitched 113 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt. Kohli’s magnificent 82 took India home by four wickets. He hit six fours and four sixes, including one in the final over off a no-ball from Mohammad Nawaz, to end up with an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.