scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

‘Umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes’: Simon Taufel puts an end to dead-ball controversy

Sharing his views on the issue, umpire Taufel said, "The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man."

Virat Kohli , T20 World CupVirat Kohli reacts after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Melbourne. (AP)

Former Australian umpire Simon Taufel has put an end to the dead-ball controversy that erupted during the India vs Pakistan game at the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Debate sparked after Virat Kohli along with Dinesh Karthik, ran three byes as the ball trickled down towards third-man. It became the point of discussion after Pakistan players including captain Babar had a discussion with the umpire on whether the runs should be awarded to the Indian team. Eventually, on-field umpires gave the runs in India’s favour.

Sharing his views on the issue, umpire Taufel said on social media, ” After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, I’ve been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit.

“The ICC Playing condition is below. The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps – the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challengesPremium
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challenges

Chasing 160, India were reeling at 45 for 4 at the halfway mark but Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) stitched 113 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt. Kohli’s magnificent 82 took India home by four wickets. He hit six fours and four sixes, including one in the final over off a no-ball from Mohammad Nawaz, to end up with an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:55:18 am
Next Story

Cyclone Sitrang remnant heads to northeast India, rainfall and windy conditions till Tuesday evening, says IMD

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 25: Latest News