After howlers in Ashes Test, umpire Joel Wilson’s Wikipedia page edited to say he’s blind

Umpire Joel Wilson made multiple errors during the first Test of the Ashes series in which Australia beat England by 251 runs. The 52-year-old from Trinidad equalled the Test match record for the most decisions overturned by the Decision Review System, and found himself in the firing line on social media.

And on Monday, it was his Wikipedia page that faced the ire of fans. While Aleem Dar’s Wikipedia page was seemingly left intact, Wilson’s introduction on his page was altered through the course of Day 5.

“Joel Sheldon Wilson (born 30 December 1966) is a blind international cricket umpire from Trinidad and Tobago. Wilson is currently a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, representing the West Indies. He stands in matches of all the three formats of international cricket – Tests, ODIs and T20Is,” the description on Wilson’s Wikipedia page said.

The term ‘blind’ was removed soon after, but then the line that described him was altered to read: “Joel Sheldon Wilson (born 30 December 1966) is not an international cricket umpire from Trinidad and Tobago.” The page has since been rectified.

Both umpires came in for a lot of criticism from fans and commentators for errors that significantly affected periods of the match. Australia beat England by 251 runs in the first Ashes Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia also secured 24 points in the World Test Championship with their thumping win.

Have a look at how social media reacted to Wilson’s howlers:

When Joel Wilson gives you OUT .. You just review it .. #Fact #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2019

We can only conclude Joel Wilson gave that out because he was a bit bored. Not even close #Ashes19 — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) August 4, 2019

OVERTURNED! That’s incorrect decision number 10 for Umpire Joel Wilson – this time he’s missed a massive inside edge from Joe Root off the bowling of Peter Siddle – no LBW. ENG 1/41 chasing 398 – live blog: https://t.co/qYztODNunr#Ashes #Root #AUSvENG #Siddle pic.twitter.com/PwzFG7jjwv — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) August 5, 2019