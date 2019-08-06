Toggle Menu
After howlers in Ashes Test, umpire Joel Wilson’s Wikipedia page edited to say he’s blind

On Monday, Wilson's Wikipedia page faced the ire of fans. While Aleem Dar's Wikipedia page was seemingly left intact, Wilson's introduction was altered through the course of Day 5.

Both umpires came in for significant criticism from fans and commentators for multiple errors. (REUTERS)

Umpire Joel Wilson made multiple errors during the first Test of the Ashes series in which Australia beat England by 251 runs. The 52-year-old from Trinidad equalled the Test match record for the most decisions overturned by the Decision Review System, and found himself in the firing line on social media.

“Joel Sheldon Wilson (born 30 December 1966) is a blind international cricket umpire from Trinidad and Tobago. Wilson is currently a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, representing the West Indies. He stands in matches of all the three formats of international cricket – Tests, ODIs and T20Is,” the description on Wilson’s Wikipedia page said.

The term ‘blind’ was removed soon after, but then the line that described him was altered to read: “Joel Sheldon Wilson (born 30 December 1966) is not an international cricket umpire from Trinidad and Tobago.” The page has since been rectified.

Both umpires came in for a lot of criticism from fans and commentators for errors that significantly affected periods of the match.  Australia beat England by 251 runs in the first Ashes Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia also secured 24 points in the World Test Championship with their thumping win.

Have a look at how social media reacted to Wilson’s howlers:

