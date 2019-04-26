Umpire Ian Gould set to retire after ICC 2019 World Cup

Experienced English umpire Ian Gould is set to retire at end of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. In a statement released the ICC confirmed that the 61-year-old will finish his 13-year career after being at the helm for close to 250 international games across different formats.

Advertising

“Ian has made an outstanding contribution to the game over a long period, particularly in the last decade as an international umpire for the ICC,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC’s General Manager of Cricket.

“He has always put the interests of the game first, and in doing so has earned enormous respect from his colleagues and players across all countries. His presence on the field will be missed, but I am sure his lifelong association with the game will continue,” cricbuzz quoted him as saying.

Till date, Gould has officiated in 74 Tests (alongside being the TV umpire in a further 25). He has also umpired in 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is.

Advertising

Gould will be a part of the 22 match officials who will officiate at the mega event beginning on May 30 in the United Kingdom.

Match officials for the 2019 World Cup:

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson

Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson