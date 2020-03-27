Follow Us:
Friday, March 27, 2020
Umpire Aleem Dar offers free food for jobless at his Lahore restaurant

Veteran umpire Aleem Dar has opened the doors of his restaurant in Lahore to those who are without jobs at a time when the whole world is reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: March 27, 2020
Umpires, from left, Aleem dar, Chris Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus walk in the field after play was suspended due to bad light conditions during the third day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England Aleem Dar (left) has officiated close to 400 international matches. (File Photo/AP)

In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant here for all those rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the coronavirus outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases.

“During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free,” Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in video message posted on Twitter.

The 51-year-old Dar has officiated in close to 400 international games.

“Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well,” said the former first-class cricketer.

“The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety,” the veteran umpire added.

