Umpire Aleem Dar equals Steve Bucknor’s record

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's world record of officiating in 128 Test matches during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar equalled Steve Bucknor’s world record of officiating in 128 Test matches. (Reuters)

“It’s a great honour to equal the number of Test matches of my role model, umpire Steve Bucknor,” 51-year-old Dar was quoted as saying in an ICC tweet.

Dar made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003 and officiated in 376 matches across three formats.

