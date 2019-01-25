Umm… to Umesh

Umesh Yadav would have preferred to be in New Zealand for the ongoing limited overs series. Instead, he finds himself at the picturesque Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad, playing for Vidarbha in their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Kerala. In the cool hilly climes, the 31-year-old worked up some irresistible pace, extracted disconcerting bounce and got ample movement through the air and off the seam to snare seven victims for just 48 runs on the opening day. All this clearly rattled Kerala’s batsmen, who were asked to take first strike. Instead of biding time and seeing off Yadav’s early morning burst, they fell prey to faulty shot selection.

Advertising

Barring opener Mohammad Azharuddeen, who was conned by Yadav’s brilliant change of pace, the others were either caught behind or edging to slips. The pacer ripped through the hapless Kerala batting line-up in a sensational 12-over spell to skittle the home team for a paltry 106, even before lunch. In the process, he registered his best bowling effort in Ranji Trophy, bettering his 7/74 against Maharashtra in the 2010-11 season.

In reply, Vidarbha’s batsmen, led admirably by captain Faiz Fazal’s composed 75, took them to 171/5 at stumps. There was a bit of spice in the morning session, which was exploited to the hilt by Yadav. After the interval, when the afternoon sun shone bright, it sapped the track of moisture and made batting look less arduous.

Lack of application

Once again, it was Kerala’s lack of application that hurt them. However, facing a bowler of Yadav’s calibre is never easy. There are several pacers currently plying their trade with a fair degree of success on the domestic circuit. But none of them, even at their peak, can remotely come close to Yadav. Simply put, he is head and shoulders above every other fast bowler in first-class cricket, and Thursday’s spell gave further evidence of his talents. To be fair to Kerala, a side lacking top stars, would not have possibly faced bowling of such pedigree before.

For Vidarbha, Yadav’s contributions go much beyond his pace and zip. When he is not bowling, Yadav makes it a point to stand at mid-off, and is constantly chipping in with advice to his younger team-mates such as Yash Thakur and Rajneesh Gurbani. All these traits makes him a captain’s delight and a player of great value to his state team.

His efforts come on the back of a 9-wicket haul against Uttarakhand in the quarter-final in Nagpur last week. Despite plucking 16 scalps from three first-class innings, Yadav is still not a certainty in the Indian team. In recent times, he has seen the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed pipping him for spots in India’s Tests and limited-overs squads.

But with the unprecedented riches in India’s fast bowling resources, opportunities have been infrequent. When an opportunity did present itself, like in Perth last month, Yadav failed to make the desired impact. In two matches, including a tour game in Australia, Yadav managed to pick just three scalps at a not-so-flattering average of 84.

Advertising

Before the Australia tour, Yadav was the toast of the Indian team when he picked 10 wickets in a Test against the West Indies in Hyderabad, bowling close to 40 overs in extremely humid conditions. A career-best performance would have been enough for any fast bowler to cement his place in the Test team. But the abundance of quality pacers in the current Indian team means Yadav would have to wait on the sidelines for a little while longer.

Instead of getting bogged down in negativity, he made it a point to speak to former fast bowlers like Ashish Nehra and Subroto Banerjee, who told him to remain patient and keep himself ready whenever a call from the national selectors comes up. During his time away from the national team, Yadav has probably taken the best approach — diverting all his energies to the Ranji Trophy. His Vidarbha teammates are definitely not complaining.

Brief scores: Kerala 105 all out in 28.4 overs (Umesh Yadav 7/48, Rajneesh Gurbani 3/38) vs Vidarbha 171/5 in 45 overs (Faiz Fazal 75, Wasim Jaffer 34).