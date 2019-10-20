Umesh Yadav joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite list; records highest strike rate in Test cricket

Umesh Yadav came into bat and wreaked havoc on debutant left-arm spinner George Linde in the second day of the third Test against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi on Sunday. Umesh hit two consecutive sixes off the first two balls he faced in the innings joining an elite list of players.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, late West Indies batsman Foffie Williams are the two other batsmen in the history of Test cricket to hit two consecutive sixes in the first two balls they faced.

Williams achieved the feat in 1948 taking on England’s Jim Laker whereas Tendulkar did it against Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Umesh scored 31 runs from 10 deliveries before getting caught trying to hit a maximum. His innings had five sixes, all scored against Linde.

His strike rate of 310 is the highest in Test cricket (minimum of 25 runs). He went past former New Zealand skipper who scored an unbeaten 11-ball 31 against South Africa on March 18, 2004.

Umesh also became the fourth Indian batsman after Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni to hit a six off the first ball faced in a Test match.

Later in Day Two, Umesh picked up the wicket of Quinton de Kock with a fiery bouncer in his first over to reduce the visitors to 8/2.