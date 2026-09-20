Umesh Yadav leaves Vidarbha after getting NOC: ‘I have decided to move on’

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Out-of-favour India pacer Umesh Yadav has informed the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) that he wants to represent another state team for the forthcoming domestic season and received a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the same last week.
The 38-year-old confirmed to this paper that he had received an NOC and was in talks with a few associations. Yadav said the decision was not taken in haste and that he felt he could still contribute to the game.
“I have decided to move on from this season and play for another state. I have got my NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association,” Yadav told The Indian Express.
Yadav’s decision to move on from Vidarbha doesn’t come as a surprise, especially since the VCA selectors weren’t giving a clear picture of his future with the state side. A source in VCA informed that Yadav had sought clarity earlier too but wasn’t getting a proper response. He played the Vidarbha Premier League too, which happened a few months ago. Yadav wanted to play more cricket, but due to lack of clarity, he decided to move on.
Yadav has been overlooked by the Indian board’s senior national selection committee, and many times he felt that he was close to a comeback. He has been playing domestic cricket and was trying to make a comeback.
In home matches, Yadav has taken 101 wickets in 32 Test matches at an average of 25.88. The speedster has a better record in Indian conditions. No Indian quick has picked as many wickets as him since 2018 – 43 wickets in 11 matches at 18.25, with two five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul. He has played 141 matches for India across all three formats and last played for India at the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.
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