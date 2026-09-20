Umesh Yadav leaves Vidarbha after getting NOC: ‘I have decided to move on’

Umes Yadav's decision to move on from Vidarbha doesn’t come as a surprise, especially since the VCA selectors weren’t giving a clear picture of his future with the state side. (PTI Photo)

Out-of-favour India pacer Umesh Yadav has informed the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) that he wants to represent another state team for the forthcoming domestic season and received a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the same last week.

The 38-year-old confirmed to this paper that he had received an NOC and was in talks with a few associations. Yadav said the decision was not taken in haste and that he felt he could still contribute to the game.

“I have decided to move on from this season and play for another state. I have got my NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association,” Yadav told The Indian Express.