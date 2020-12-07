scorecardresearch
Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin dismantle Australia A top order before Cameron Green frustrates on Day 2

Australia A were reduced to 98/5 before Cameron Green (114*) launched a resistance against the Indian bowlers.

By: Sports Desk | December 7, 2020 1:17:20 pm
Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj were among the wickets for India A on Day 2. (Twitter/BCCI)

Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were at their best on the second day of the three-day practice match India A are playing against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval on Monday, but an unbeaten 114 by Cameron Green ensured the hosts ended the day at 286/8, with a lead of 39 runs.

Earlier, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side declared their innings at 247/9 in the first session of the day. Rahane, the top scorer from the first day, remained unbeaten on 117.

With Mohammad Siraj also getting among the wickets in the first half of Day 2, Australia A were reduced to 98/5.

Cameron Green and Tim Paine then came together to add 104 runs for the 6th wicket partnership. As play restarted in the evening session, it was Umesh Yadav again who got the breakthrough, getting Paine caught out by Prithvi Shaw at backward square leg.

Green stuck on at the other end, taking the Australia A score across India A in the last hour of the day.

Brief Scores: AUS A 286/8 (Green 114*, Paine 44, Umesh 3/44, Ashwin 2/58) lead India A 247/9 declared (Rahane 117*) by 39 runs

