Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin dismantle Australia A top order before Cameron Green frustrates on Day 2

Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj were among the wickets for India A on Day 2. (Twitter/BCCI)

Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were at their best on the second day of the three-day practice match India A are playing against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval on Monday, but an unbeaten 114 by Cameron Green ensured the hosts ended the day at 286/8, with a lead of 39 runs.

After the Indians declared their innings for 2️⃣4️⃣7️⃣/9️⃣ in the first innings, Australia A are now 1️⃣8️⃣6️⃣/5️⃣ at Tea on Day 2 2️⃣ wickets each for @y_umesh & @ashwinravi99

1️⃣ wicket for Mohammed Siraj pic.twitter.com/aiskpGIfuB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Earlier, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side declared their innings at 247/9 in the first session of the day. Rahane, the top scorer from the first day, remained unbeaten on 117.

With Mohammad Siraj also getting among the wickets in the first half of Day 2, Australia A were reduced to 98/5.

Prithvi jumped over another Prithvi to take this! What a stunner 💙😳#AUSvIND @PrithviShawpic.twitter.com/6Wo0xGJP5i — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 7, 2020

Cameron Green and Tim Paine then came together to add 104 runs for the 6th wicket partnership. As play restarted in the evening session, it was Umesh Yadav again who got the breakthrough, getting Paine caught out by Prithvi Shaw at backward square leg.

Green stuck on at the other end, taking the Australia A score across India A in the last hour of the day.

End of Day 2: Australia A 286/8 at stumps after the Indians declare at 247/9. 3️⃣ wickets for Umesh Yadav and 2️⃣ wickets each for Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/YfsyA2UTN1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Brief Scores: AUS A 286/8 (Green 114*, Paine 44, Umesh 3/44, Ashwin 2/58) lead India A 247/9 declared (Rahane 117*) by 39 runs

