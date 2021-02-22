Umesh Yadav added to India squad after clearing fitness Test

scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, at Motera.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 22, 2021 8:21:03 pm
Umesh YadavUmesh Yadav's last appearance for India in Test cricket was in December 2020. (AP)

India seamer Umesh Yadav has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series. Yadav, who appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, at Motera, last featured for India in December 2020.

Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Yadav had suffered was a calf muscle injury during the Melbourne Test against Australia in December, ruling him out for the rest of that series.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There is a possibility that India might play three pacers in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad.

India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

