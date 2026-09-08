‘If you heard full interview…’: Umar Gul defends blaming cold weather for Pakistan’s Headingley Test loss

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has defended his comments after Pakistan’s defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley, in which he blamed cold weather for the performance of the side’s fast bowlers. Gul, who as assistant coach was among the casualties of Pakistan Cricket Board’s extraordinary purge after they lost the second Test at Lord’s, has now defended those comments, which reportedly became a reason for his sacking, after it was slammed by the team’s former head coach Jason Gillespie.

Gul’s reaction came in a post on X that he made in reply to a clip from the podcast Fast Bowling Cartel that is hosted by former Australia fast bowlers Gillespie, Damien Fleming and Glenn McGrath. Gillespie read out Gul’s comments before saying: “Give me a spell, Umar. Not surprised you’re not bowling coach anymore, champ. How ridiculous is that?” Gillespie said amid laughter from Fleming and McGrath.