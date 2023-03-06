scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
‘Umar Akmal’s story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted’: Ramiz Raja

Umar Akmal played a blinder of an innings in Match 21 in Rawalpindi where he scored 43 runs off 14 balls at a strike-rate of 307.14.

Umar Akmal has not played for Pakistan since November 2019. (File)
Ramiz Raja praised veteran Pakistan batter Umar Akmal for his terrific knock for Quetta Gladiators batsman against Islamabad United in PSL 2023 on Sunday.

“Umar Akmal’s story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted talent, unfortunately. However, there is a lesson for all the players, if you are not disciplined and if you cannot zip your mouth while playing, then there is a larger probability that you will be at the receiving end of injustice- quite an unfortunate scenario,” he said.

“He was one of my favorite players when he started cricket, and we all saw a glimpse today of how much talent he carries. He destroyed Islamabad United’s finest bowling attack,” he added.

Akmal played a blinder of an innings in Match 21 in Rawalpindi where he scored 43 runs off 14 balls at a strike-rate of 307.14. His knock was laced with two fours and five sixes.

“I am not sure what the future holds for him – will he be able to become an asset for us or not, but in today’s date, there is no bigger match-winner than Umar Akmal in Pakistan – playing at 6 or 7.”

“There have been fitness issues with him, but there is a discipline problem as well. You are supposed to play cricket with blinkers on; once you quit playing cricket, you are free to give any kind of opinion. He needs to control his quarreling attitude,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 17:52 IST
