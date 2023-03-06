‘Umar Akmal’s story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted’: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja praised veteran Pakistan batter Umar Akmal for his terrific knock for Quetta Gladiators batsman against Islamabad United in PSL 2023 on Sunday.

“Umar Akmal’s story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted talent, unfortunately. However, there is a lesson for all the players, if you are not disciplined and if you cannot zip your mouth while playing, then there is a larger probability that you will be at the receiving end of injustice- quite an unfortunate scenario,” he said.

“He was one of my favorite players when he started cricket, and we all saw a glimpse today of how much talent he carries. He destroyed Islamabad United’s finest bowling attack,” he added.

Akmal played a blinder of an innings in Match 21 in Rawalpindi where he scored 43 runs off 14 balls at a strike-rate of 307.14. His knock was laced with two fours and five sixes.

“I am not sure what the future holds for him – will he be able to become an asset for us or not, but in today’s date, there is no bigger match-winner than Umar Akmal in Pakistan – playing at 6 or 7.”

“There have been fitness issues with him, but there is a discipline problem as well. You are supposed to play cricket with blinkers on; once you quit playing cricket, you are free to give any kind of opinion. He needs to control his quarreling attitude,” he said.