Umar Akmal’s three-year ban to end on February 2023

Umar Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket last week. (Source: Reuters) Umar Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket last week. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s three-year ban from cricket will end on February 19, 2023.

Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket last week for failing to report corrupt approaches before this year’s Pakistan Super League.

The 29-year-old Akmal was provisionally suspended on Feb. 20, just hours before he was due to represent Quetta Gladiators in the PSL’s opening game at Karachi. And it was confirmed Friday that the ban starts from that date.

The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s disciplinary committee, retired Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code. Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently.

READ | Umar Akmal’s fall from grace: A timeline of controversies

“It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code. rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him,” Justice Chauhan said in a statement issued by the PCB on Friday.

Akmal has up to two weeks to appeal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.